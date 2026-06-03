Dave Brailsford back in charge of Netcompany-Ineos after CEO leaves

Sir Dave Brailsford is back in charge of Netcompany-Ineos, after CEO John Allert left the team.

According to reporting in The Athletic, Allert left the team ahead of the Giro d'Italia, weeks after the WorldTour squad had revealed new backing from Danish IT business Netcompany. The move has not been officially announced by Netcompany-Ineos, but has been confirmed. Allert's exit has been reported to be amicable.

The Australian joined the team in 2021, and was promoted to CEO in 2023 as part of a management reshuffle which also brought Dr Scott Drawer into the team as performance director.

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At the launch of Netcompany-Ineos, Sir Dave Brailsford spoke as team principal, having been back on board. His role now is thought to be team principal and director of sport for Ineos, having returned to cycling. Notably, Allert was at the event but did not speak. Brailsford is still not listed on the team's website.

In the last few years, Ineos have had their worst season ever, in 2024, when the team won just 14 times. They have bounced back from that low, winning stages at the Tour de France and Vuelta a España last year, before impressing this season, with 20 victories to date. At the Giro, Thymen Arensman finished fourth overall, his highest finish at a Grand Tour.

Brailsford returns to the team he created in 2010 as Team Sky, who went on to win seven Tours de France between 2012 and 2019. He stepped back from his team principal role to head up a bigger role at Ineos Sport, overseeing all the projects owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, including Manchester United FC.

He returns to head up an Ineos team who has Geraint Thomas as director of racing, and Drawer as performance director, among their staff.

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At the announcement of Netcompany-Ineos, Brailsford said: "This is one of the most significant partnerships in cycling – a real vote of confidence not only in our team, but in the sport itself. It’s a major moment for us and marks the beginning of a new chapter."