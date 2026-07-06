Who is leading the Tour de France 2026 after stage three?

The full general classification, along with the latest stage result, and the standings for the other jerseys

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Tadej Pogačar in yellow
Jonas Vignegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) wears the race leader's pink jersey after stage 14
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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