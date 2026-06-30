Gearhead approved: 14 cycling deals not to be missed this July 4th from REI, Competitive Cyclist, Mike's Bikes and more

This weekend is a big one; not only is it the start of the Tour De France, but it's also July 4th, America's 250th birthday!

Many brands celebrate the holiday with deals and offers, and I'm already looking through a raft of excellent deals ahead of the July 4th weekend from the likes of REI, Competitive Cyclist & Mike's Bikes.

Independence Day weekend regularly brings Black Friday-level discounts, particularly in outdoor sectors like cycling; call it the mid-season sale if you wish. Let us not forget this weekend is the big two-five-zero celebrations, and it seems bicycle retailers are looking to match the hype with some mega offers.

I have been back into the listings so you don't have to, picking out the best cycling deals from the July 4th sales. I've found a ton of our top-rated products on sale, particularly many of the best bike computers and best smartwatches from Garmin.

Happy Birthday, America!