The day has come, it's the fourth and final day of the Amazon Prime Day cycling deals. As we all know, all good things have to come to an end, and that end is midnight tonight, June 26th! Fear not, Cycling Weekly's resident deal-hunting experts are back in the hot seat one last time, bringing you everything the summer sale has to offer for cyclists.

Amazon Prime Day deals have not disappointed. There have been so many discounts that we feel like we haven't even scratched the surface. There have, however, been some standouts that should not be missed before the midnight deadline. Aaron could help but wax lyrical yesterday about the $100 saving on the Garmin Edge 550, which he believes is Garmin's best-kept secret—and the 11 electric bike pump deals I spotlighted should be at the top of everyone's list.

Final Reminder: If you aren't a Prime Member yet, get your skates on, Prime Day deals end today! Become an Amazon Prime member, and you will not only get access to all the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals but also free and fast delivery year-round.

Matt Ischt-Barnard Tech & Ecomm Writer Hey, I am Matt, and I'm here for the 4th and final day of the Amazon Prime Day summer sale, bringing you all the best deals for cyclists. What makes me qualified, you ask? Aside from having been a cyclist myself for nearly 20 years, I also handle much of our buying advice and deals content here at Cycling Weekly. My knowledge goes beyond that of most. I am not looking for the best price; I have a background in purchasing, product management and bicycle mechanics. So, I know how much things cost, who makes them, and how they work. This unique perspective means I know a good product from a bad one, and if a specific deal stacks up.

All the best Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals 2026

USA

UK

Beyond Amazon - Live deals not available on Prime

Top cycling deals - Decathlon

Save up to 40% off on bikes - Competitive Cyclist

Over 500 products on sale - REI

Discounts on hundreds of bikes - Sigma Sports

Discounted bikes, apparel, & accessories - Mike's Bikes

Our deal-hunters top Prime Day picks

Top US Picks

Save $100 Garmin Edge 550 Solar Bike Computer: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon This is certainly not the first or the biggest discount we have seen on some of the latest Edge models; however, if you are looking for the latest bike computer tech, it is not insignificant. Tech Writer Aaron waxing lyrical about the Edge's latest screen when he recently reviewed the slightly larger Edge 850. Read more Read less ▼

Save 9% (£30) Hammerhead Karoo : was £331.99 now £301.99 at Amazon SRAM's Hammerhead Karoo isn't just for SRAM users, although it works beautifully with that eco-system, and at this price it really is one of the best cycling computers money can buy. I use this one, and love it. We rate it as the very best overall. Read more Read less ▼