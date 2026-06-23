No need to 'Roam' through the Amazon Prime Day deals uncharted – these Wahoo bike computer deals will navigate you to big savings

Save $85 on the Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3 this Amazon Prime Day. The discount drops one of the best bike computers to $380—the first time it has dipped under $400 since its May 2025 launch. If you're looking for one of Wahoo's latest models, it's a bargain worth grabbing before Prime Day ends on 26 June.

Shop the Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3 discounted to just $380 at Amazon.

In his Wahoo Elemnt Roam V3 review, our cycling tech expert Simon Fellows awarded it a glowing 4.5-star rating—highlighting its larger touchscreen, increased battery life, and ease of use as some of its standout features. Simon also pointed out that with the Roam V3, Wahoo has prioritised clarity over complexity, therefore making it an excellent choice for any cyclist who doesn’t want or need to sift through tons of lists of proprietary metrics.

Saying that the top-of-the-line Wahoo Element Ace is also discounted for Amazon Prime Day, and that it comes loaded with every metric you could ever want, new features including a 'Wind Sensor', and has the biggest display of any cycling computer on the market.

Shop the Wahoo Elemnt Ace, discounted by $75 to $549.99 at Amazon.

For those on a budget, the baby of the Wahoo Elemnt lineup is the Bolt, but don't be fooled by its tiny size; it's a big favourite with racers and includes none other than Tadej Pogacar. The Elemnt Bolt has 15% off down to $297.49.

Grab the Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V3 for just $297.49 at Amazon.