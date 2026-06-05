Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, dropping at the end of June, and as always, there will be plenty of cycling bargains to be had, with discounts on all your essentials from the chain lubes to cycling apparel and cycling tech.

The best bike computer market is one of the most crowded in cycling, with some of the giants of the sport like Wahoo and, of course, Garmin competing head-to-head. Our best overall device is the Hammerhead Karoo, but it's the Garmin Edge Explore 2 discounted by 40% to just $179, and its sibling, the Garmin Edge 550 reduced by 20% to $399, that caught my eye.

These cycling computer deals are both excellent early Prime Day discounts, and take both devices down to their lowest of the year so far. Having checked the pricing, I'd say it's unlikely they'll go lower come the actual event. Like all the best cycling deals, these are only while stocks last.

In our Garmin Edge Explore 2 review, we awarded it an almost-perfect 4-star rating. Simon reckoned that, for most cyclists, it was the perfect bike computer. The Explore 2 does everything you'll probably ever need, with its mapping and navigation functions being particularly excellent. Paired with a big, clear and full colour display, which measures diagonally at 3 inches (76 mm), which, given its age, is only a touch smaller than the current flagship Garmin Edge 1050.

Other review highlights included its general ease of use and setup, and the training data also offered plenty of metrics, which Simon reckoned were enough for most people.

Save 20% ($100) Garmin Edge 550: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Save 20%. The Edge 550 is one of the latest devices in the Garmin stable, and it's also under $400 for the first time, which makes it incredible value for money. It blends premium navigation and adaptive training insights from Garmin's top-tier units into a more accessible package, especially at this price.

The Garmin Edge 550 is one of the brand's latest devices and is under a year old, so new that we've yet to review it. We have, however, reviewed its slightly bigger brother, the Garmin Edge 850. Which differs only in screen size and touchscreen functionality. It's up to you whether that's an advantage or not.

Otherwise, the Edge 550/850 saw an upgraded LCD screen, faster processors, and more advanced training-insight features, first launched on the Edge 1050. Battery life was also improved, with a claimed 12 hours of use under demanding conditions, extending to 36 hours in battery saver mode.

Although these deals are US-based, our handy price checker below shows the best Garmin bike computer deals in your region. You can also find more of the best early Amazon Prime Day cycling deals right now over on our hub page.