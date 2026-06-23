'I'd had no issue personally rating it with a flawless score' – The Garmin Varia RCT715 is matching its best-ever price in this Amazon Prime Day deal

The Garmin Varia RCT715 isn't just one of the best bike lights on the market—it’s hands-down one of the best pieces of cycling tech I've ever owned. It comes loaded with clever features designed to keep you safer on the roads.

For Amazon Prime Day, the Varia RCT715 is reduced to just $299.99, which is $100 off the usual $399.99 and matches its best-ever price.

Shop the Garmin Varia RCT715 discounted to just $299.99 at Amazon.

It launched back in May 2022, and in our original Garmin Varia RCT715 review, we awarded it a near-perfect 4.5 out of 5 stars. Tester Paul Grele was full of praise for the Garmin, and it was really only the price that stopped it from receiving that rare perfect score.

Amazon Prime Day runs for four days from 23-26 June, and there are plenty of reductions to be grabbed on cycling essentials like chain lube and tubeless sealant, as well as cycling tech, including the best bike computers, which the Varia handily easy pairs with.

Our Prime Day Live Blog is the place to check out all the cycling deals, and we'll update it as we find the best discounts.