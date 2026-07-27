Zwift celebrates the Tour de France Femmes with up to 27% off the Kickr Core 2 with Cog and Click now at best-ever matching prices

If you thought your excitement levels had peaked with that exciting finale of yesterday's Tour de France 2026, then think again, as the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is coming on August 1st.

The fifth edition of the Femmes promises to be the best yet, with nine thrilling stages. Defending champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot faces stiff competition to hold on to her title, as the likes of Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma, both former winners, headline a stellar lineup of riders.

To celebrate the fifth edition of the Femmes, Zwift has dropped big discounts on the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click, and the Zwift Ride with Wahoo Kickr Core 2. These Zwift deals also match the lowest prices we've seen.

Shop the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift Sale.

Running from today until 9th August, the Zwift TdFFaZ promo highlights include the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click, which has a very attractive discount of $150 off in the US, £100 off in the UK, and €150 off in the EU.

There is also a huge $300 off the Zwift Ride frame, equipped with the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 and Zwift Cog. For UK shoppers, the Ride bundle has £200 off, and for those in the EU, there is €200 off.

All these Zwift deals are live and, like all the best cycling deals, are only while stocks last. So if you're already thinking of your winter indoor training, and upgrading to one of the best indoor smart trainers, then now is the time.

Below you'll find all the region-specific details; however, if you'd prefer to head straight to the deals, you can do that here:

Zwift US deals

Zwift UK deals

Zwift EU deals

The Kickr Core 2 is a significant step up from the original, which we rated as the best value direct-drive trainer. Kickr Core 2 now includes the Zwift Cog and Click system. The Zwift Cog is a pre-installed cog specifically designed to replace a cassette, making set-up effortless, and is compatible with almost any 8-13-speed bike. Zwift Click is a handlebar-mounted virtual shifting system, and it makes in-game navigation a breeze.

It's worth noting that Zwift Ride Smart Frame and the Cog and Click system are only compatible with Zwift, so if you already subscribe to another platform, then you will need to subscribe to Zwift on top. As a bonus, for new subscribers, Zwift is gifting a 1-month sub with applicable purchases.

All the Zwift deals are live now, with full details below. They run from now until 9th August.