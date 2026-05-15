I feel safer with it, and never ride without - Garmin Varia RCT715 at its lowest price ever

The Garmin Varia RCT715 is not only one of the best bike lights on the market, but it is one of the best pieces of cycling tech I've ever owned. It's loaded with clever features, and now, it's available on Amazon at its best-ever price of just $299.99.

You may have packed your bike lights away for summer, but running daytime lights, especially a rear light, is, in my opinion, just as vital as riding in the darkness. Let's not forget that the Varia packs a lot of extra tricks up its sleeve; The Garmin Varia RCT715 packs not just a rear light but a radar and camera into its lightweight and compact package.

Shop the Garmin Varia RCT715 on Amazon

This bike light deal is marked as a limited-time offer on Amazon, but REI are also matching the $299 price, so if the Amazon deals wizards decide to up the price, you can check it out at REI too.

REI Price Match Save 25% ($100) Garmin Varia RCT715: was $399.99 now $299.99 at REI As I mentioned above, REI is matching the Amazon offer, so you can pick your preferred retailer, or if Amazon decides to up the price, you can grab it from REI instead.

In our Garmin Varia RCT715 review back in 2022, we awarded it an almost-perfect 4.5 out of 5-star rating. Tester Paul Grele highlighted that the Garmin light was a really impressive unit, capable of filming, providing a rear light, and incorporating radar.

Another great feature is the built-in camera with various settings, including always-on and radar-activated. It has you covered for recording close-pass incidents or worse, and it can also detect incidents.

It also links easily to the best cycling computers and shows approaching traffic from the rear with nifty dots and an alerting tone. The dots move on the screen in real time, and I've found this to be super accurate, with the dots disappearing as traffic passes. The radar camera will pick up movement from as far away as 153 yards (140 meters), and will start recording footage as soon as it detects.

The footage is also sharp and clear, recorded at 1080p at 30 fps, and can be reduced to 720p to extend battery life for longer rides. Battery life is up to 4 hours with radar and tail light on solid high or night flash, up to 5 hours on solid low, and up to 6 hours on day flash at the 1080p setting.

The only downside at the time of review was the price, which means that at this Amazon deal price, it would most likely have scored that perfect 5-star rating.

Although these deals are US-based, our handy price checker below shows the best Garmin Varia light deals in your region.