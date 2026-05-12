Will Tobias Lund Andresen win at the Giro? He’s riding the Van Rysel RCR Pro, which is now £3,001 off

The eagle-eyed amongst you watching the Giro d'Italia will have spotted the Decathlon CMA CGM (previously Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) riding the Van Rysel RCR-R Pro road bike. It was last year ridden to a stage victory by Valentin Paret-Peintre, atop the Bocca della Selva, and it surely won't be long before the inform Tobias Lund Andresen grabs a stage victory of his own this year.

Right now in the Decathlon Summer Sale, you can pick up this Grand Tour stage-winning bike for an absolute bargain price of just £5,999, which is a massive £3,001 off the list price of £9,000.

Shop the Van Rysel range at Decathlon with up to £3,001 off.

With the might of the multi-sport Decathlon empire, Van Rysel has upset the established players in the best road bike market by offering stunning-looking (especially in the Decathlon Team Edition colours) pro-level performance road bikes, with impressive specs at a value-for-money price point.

Below are all the details and sale prices on the Van Rysel RCR-R, and I've also added in the RCR-F Pro, which at full price is one of the best aero road bikes on the market, discounted by £1,500 to just £5,499, the lowest price it's ever been.

The Decathlon Summer Sale has plenty of options across the Van Rysel range, including some of its best gravel bikes, and if you're looking for a nicely equipped budget gravel bike, then the Van Rysel GRVL AF is a worthy contender. Like all the best bike deals, these are only while stocks last.

Van Rysel's arrival has certainly shaken up the WorldTour. Its top-performing road bikes have not only delivered Grand Tour stage victories under Nicolas Prodhomme in the Giro, but have also helped Felix Gall take fifth overall in the 2025 Tour de France General Classification. The Decathlon team also took the overall Team Classification in the 2025 Giro d'Italia, an incredible achievement given the budgets of super teams like UAE Team Emirates, Team Visma–Lease a Bike, and Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe.

Felix Gall took fifth overall in the 2025 Tour de France riding the Van Rysel RCR-R (Image credit: Getty Images)

In our RCR-R Pro review, we awarded it a 4-star rating and were impressed with its specs, looks, and lightweight performance. However, it was marked down for its cost.

Van Rysel says the RCR is designed in partnership with the world-leading Onera aerospace lab, and is meticulously refined to extract every iota of speed. The RCR-R and its RCR-F sibling have spent countless hours in the wind tunnel to deliver bikes that offer the perfect balance between aerodynamics, light weight and stiffness.

The Team Edition RCR-Pro has not only proven itself at the highest levels of elite pro racing, but at this price, it's safe to say you're getting a super bike with an incredible spec. The RCR-Pro features a Super High Mod Carbon frame that they say delivers powerfully responsive performance, thanks to its incredible stiffness-to-weight ratio.

It weighs in at 790g in a medium frame size, making it one of the lightest bikes in the aero-light category. The impressive build features an integrated carbon cockpit that houses all the cables, providing a clean front end and optimising aerodynamics, stiffness, and ergonomics. It's also compatible with TT and triathlon bar extenders.

The top-tier race build continues with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 drivetrain components, offering instant electronic shifting and an efficient 12-speed cassette. There is also an integrated Shimano FC-R9200-P power meter, and Shimano Dura-Ace hydraulic brakes with 140/160mm disc rotors for reliable stopping power.

Elsewhere, the RCR-R Pro is equipped with Swiss Side Hadron Ultimate 500 carbon wheels. These are 50mm deep-section, tubeless-compatible wheels known for their aerodynamic performance, and come paired with Continental GP5000 S TR tyres.

This deal is currently only available in the UK, but below, you'll find all the best Van Rysel bike deals in your territory and currency.