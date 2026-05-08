"One of the more surprising and enjoyable bikes I rode all year." - A rare 35% off the Pinarello Grevil F with Competitive Cyclist

When it comes to the best gravel bikes, there is a plethora of options to choose from. Cycling Weekly's experts have reviewed the majority of gravel offerings, from the best budget gravel bikes to thoroughbred gravel racing machines, and our buying advice offers honest, transparent opinions on where to spend your hard-earned cash.

One gravel bike that was quoted as "the most surprising gravel bike" our North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook, rode in 2025 was from none other than Pinarello. The Italian brand's heritage is undeniable, but big discounts like the 35% off the Grevil F now available at Competitive Cyclist are rare and worth your attention.

Shop the Pinarello Grevil F with 35% off at Competitive Cyclist.

Competitive Cyclist offers two options with a 35% discount. The Grevil F5 is down to just $2,875 from its $4,400 MSRP, a saving of $1,525, and its sibling, the Grevil F7, is down to $3,400 from its $5,200 MSRP, a saving of $1,800. The available size range is 50-60 on the F7 and 47-60 on the F5, but, like all the best bike deals, these are only while stocks last.

Reminder: Competitive Cyclist also offers 10% Cashback when you join its Summit Club, and free shipping on orders over $150, which sweetens these deals further.

The Pinarello Grevil F is billed by Pinarello as the more endurance-oriented option in Pinarello’s gravel line-up. The brand's Dogma GR is the fast gravel-racing option, and it won't leave you with much change from around $14,000, but it is one of the lightest, most aerodynamic gravel bikes on the market.

For us mere mortals, the Grevil F is the far more cost-effective option, and although its gravel-specific geometry is designed as an endurance-focused gravel bike, in her review, Anne-Marije Rook was more than pleased to report that it had real pep in its step and was ideal for a speedy hot lap or a lunchtime rip.

Rook scored the Pinarello Grevil F with a 4.5-star review, and her highlights included its versatility, making it a more than capable performer as a gravel race bike and adventure bike. It also impressed with its spec vs price, even better now with 35% off, and details like its in-frame storage and impressive tyre clearance (up to 50mm), meaning it can accommodate all the best gravel bike tyres with ease.

Both on-sale models feature the same carbon frame, which Pinarello claims offers a combination of aerodynamic gravel-racing capability and a design built for speed and efficiency, with a balance of stiffness and vibration damping suitable for gravel racing, endurance events, and fast training days.

The more costly F7 has a T900 UD carbon construction, while the F5 gets a T700 UD carbon frame with the same gravel-specific geometry, which shortens the reach and raises the stack, offering what they claim is a stable, powerful position that maintains handling precision over loose surfaces.

The instantly recognisable 'wavy' forks are a real eye catcher on the Grevil. (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

The Pinarello Grevil F7 and the Grevil F5 benefit from a MOST cockpit with TiCR integration, and a colour-matched aero carbon seatpost.

Elsewhere, the F7 comes with Shimano GRX 820 2x12 drivetrain, Fulcrum Rapid Red 500DB wheels and Maxxis Rambler tyres. The F5 has a Shimano GRX 610 2x12 drivetrain, and the same wheel and tyre combo.

Unfortunately, the highlighted Pinarello deals are US only, but below you'll find the best prices on the Pinarello Grevil F from other retailers, relevant to your currency and location.