As we head into peak gravel racing season, with marquee gravel events like last weekend's The Mid South, and gravel events like The Gralloch, Dirty Reiver and the OG of gravel racing, Unbound Gravel, are all on the horizon.

The best gravel bikes are constantly evolving to the ever-increasing demands of pro-gravel racers, but the one bike that still holds its own, with a gravel heritage that stretches back to 2014, is the Specialized Diverge.

Right now, Tredz has a flash sale on, and you can get the Specialized Diverge 4 for as little as £2,159. There are three models discounted, including the Specialized Diverge 4 Expert Di2, discounted at Tredz by £800, to just £4,699.

The Diverge is my own gravel weapon of choice, and the latest iteration, the Specialized Diverge 4, is also our expert testers' choice as the best gravel bike of 2026.

Therefore, if you’re looking to get what is one of the most versatile gravel bikes on the market, which our tester called “an outstanding companion for riders who spend most of their time off-road.” Then the Diverge is more than worthy of your consideration, especially at these prices, and will have you equipped for your best summer of gravel riding.

Shop the Tredz Specialized Diverge Flash Sale

Best gravel bike Save 15% (£800) Specialized Diverge 4 Expert Di2 2026: was £5,499 now £4,699 at Tredz The Specialized Diverge 4 Expert Di2 is the headline model in the Tredz Flash Sale, and has a drool-worthy spec with the highlight being the Shimano GRX Di2 RX825 1x12-speed electronic drivetrain. However, it also has the latest Future Shock 3.2 suspension system, which provides 20mm of adjustable travel, and this carbon frame and forked Diverge also benefits from Roval Terra C carbon wheels with DT Swiss hubs. There is limited sizing available, but two colour choices. Read our Specialized Diverge 4 Gravel Bike Review Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% (£300) Specialized Diverge 4 Sport Carbon 2026: was £2,999 now £2,699 at Tredz The Specialized Diverge 4 Sport features a FACT 9r carbon frame and the SWAT 4.0 internal storage system. The carbon fork is paired with Future Shock 3.1 suspension. Elsewhere, this Diverge is equipped with the dependable Shimano GRX 600 1x12-speed drivetrain and Shimano GRX 600 hydraulic disc brakes. It rolls on DT Swiss G540 alloy wheels, with tubeless-ready 700x45c Tracer tyres. Again, there is limited sizing available, but two colour choices. Read our best budget gravel bike guide Read more Read less ▼

Save 9% (£220) Specialized Diverge 4 E5 Comp Alloy 2026: was £2,359 now £2,139 at Tredz The Specialized Diverge E5 Comp is the aluminium-framed option in the latest Diverge. It comes spec'd with Future Shock 3.1 suspension, SWAT 4.0 internal storage, SRAM Apex Eagle 1x12 drivetrain, and DT Swiss wheels. There are limited sizes available, and only one colour choice, which is Gloss Mauve Metallic/Obsidian. Read more Read less ▼

In our review of the latest Specialized Diverge, our tester was full of praise and awarded it with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating.

Review highlights included its well-thought-out design built specifically for gravel riding and racing, the range of price points and build specs that offer the same geometry and compliance, and the big tyre clearance and balanced compliance.

We reckoned the Diverge delivered "joy through stability and a sense of unstoppable momentum," and our tester added, "With its long wheelbase, low bottom bracket and generous clearance, it really felt like a freight train on gravel — fast, confident and composed. Once fitted with bigger tyres, it becomes an outstanding companion for riders who spend most of their time off-road."

The Diverge was summed up as "a genuinely exciting bike in a category that continues to evolve with every model year."

The Specialized Diverge 4 is an outstanding gravel bike that builds on its own long standing legacy. (Image credit: Logan Jones-Wilkins)

Although these chosen Specialized Diverge deals are UK-based, below, you'll also find the best Diverge deals from other retailers, which show pricing specific to your location.