Stop, unglove, pull out phone, check map, repeat - I went on a data detox, but wish I'd something for navigation - Now just $99 at Competitive Cyclist, the Beeline Velo 2 is the answer

Just over a year ago I decided to ditch my bike computer. Firstly, I wasn't riding as much, and the anxiety of glancing down at my numbers when I knew they weren't what they used to be was getting to me. So, I stopped. I kept recording with my phone or Garmin in my pocket, just to track mileage, etc., but it got to the point where I wasn't even bothering to look at that, either.

Riding became about time outdoors rather than average speed or calories burned. If I had two hours, I'd ride out for an hour, turn around and head back home. It was so freeing to just ride.

Beeline Velo 2 is now just $99 at Competitive Cyclist.

Now that I am riding a bit more and going a bit further afield, I have a new problem. I keep having to reach into my pocket to get my phone to check the map. I like to explore and try to ride a slightly different route each time I go out. I'm not someone who can ride the same roads or trails day in, day out. Especially in winter, when it's a case of: Stop. Glove off. Pull out phone. Check map. Glove back on. Start riding again. And repeat.

This is where the Beeline Velo 2 comes in. Which happens to now be under $100 at Competitive Cyclist.

This tiny bike computer does away with a lot of the fancy fitness metrics and training tools, stripping it back to the basics. Using the app, you can track your ride and plan a route to follow. Perfect! I recently picked one up to try after my colleague Hannah Bussey raved about it last year for very similar reasons. She, alongside CW contributor Paul, gave the Beeline Velo 2 5 out of 5 stars.

Save 17% ($20.99) Beeline Velo 2 Bike Computer: was $119.99 now $99 at Competitive Cyclist An excellent, small, and lightweight device that provides all the information you need for a ride without all the faff and largely unnessacary data, we think we need right at our fingertips. It's a perfect counter, a perfect data detox tool, and way to simply riding and removing barriers to just getting out the door.

As I said, I have only just picked mine up and have yet to really get to grips with it; however, here is what my colleagues Hannah and Paul had to say about the Beeline Velo 2 when they both awarded it the full 5 stars.

When discussing the size, Hannah mentions how small but easy to read the Beeline Velo 2 is: "This compact and lightweight device is barely wider than the stem top cap, yet despite its small size, it catches the eye of anyone near your bike"

Getting ready to ride with a map is also very easy, according to Hannah, "I was able, somewhat clumsily at first, to navigate through the displays and do a quick on-the-ride show and tell. Loading a GPX file couldn't be easier, also, and for those interested, it's compatible with Strava and Komoot, making it effortless to share and save routes." Hannah also took the Beeline, completely blind to a bike launch in the Black Forest in Germany, following a provided GPX one day, then using the quick set-up function to head into Munich to do a bit of sightseeing the next.

Both Paul and Hannah had some questions about the battery life, which, given its size, is never going to keep up with the best bike computers, with both getting around 7 hours of battery life when using the navigation. Both concluded that reducing screen brightness, or, if you're not using it for routing, letting it power down on its own, significantly extends the life.

If you like the sounds of the Beeline Velo 2 bike computer but don't live in the US to take advantage of this excellent offer, check below for the best price in your region.