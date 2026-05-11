Paint the town pink: 12 Giro-inspired products to add to your wardrobe or bike this summer

Once a rider claims a Grand Tour leader's jersey, it's customary for them to be immediately kitted out in a matching colour scheme. The extent of this transformation is often extreme, with teams and sponsors providing everything from specially-painted bikes and helmets to sunglasses, bar tape, and even custom name stickers.

As the Giro d'Italia hits home soil after its foray into Bulgaria over the weekend, I thought it was about time to add a splash of pink, in honour of the first grand tour of the year. Check out 12 of our favourite Rosa-coloured items below, from bold statement pieces to more subtle nods.

One retailer going all in on pink is Competitive Cyclists - 20% off sale with Code: GIRO20, ends 15th May

Of course, pink isn't the only colour represented at the Giro d'Italia; you can find out what all the jersey colours represent in our handy guide, but if pink is a little bold for you, or just not your colour, you can always opt to honour the Giro with some ciclamino or purple, azzurra blue or, of course, white.

A large number of the products I have selected below are highly rated by our experts, for example, the MAAP x Quoc M3 Cycling Shoes, and the Lizard Skins DSP tape features as one of our best bar tapes. I can't leave without mentioning one of the best budget cycling helmets: the Specialized Align II MIPS, which remains one of the cheapest MIPS-equipped helmets on the market.

You can follow all the happenings at the Giro d'Italia right here at Cycling Weekly, where our team will be reporting on the day's events, providing in-depth analysis, and answering the important questions you all will have, like how do cyclists pee while riding?

Also, why not check out Off The Back, our new podcast brought to you by Cycling Weekly, the episode below is our bike Giro preview, where Adam, Simon and Tom discuss the route, the contenders, and, of course, give their predictions.