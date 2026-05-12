'This is something really crazy' – Giulio Ciccone completes lifelong dream of wearing pink at Giro d'Italia

Italian cannily took bonus second to move into lead

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Giulio Ciccone in pink
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giulio Ciccone has raced the Giro d'Italia nine times. The 31-year-old Abruzzese has won three stages across those years, and has also worn a Grand Tour's leader's jersey before, yellow at the 2019 Tour de France, and been King of the Mountains in 2023. However, the Lidl-Trek rider has never quite managed to wear the pink jersey, to lead his home race.

That all changed on Tuesday's stage four, when, after 150 Giro stages, when, thanks to some canny bonus second poaching, Ciccone finally leads the Grand Tour. Visibly emotional on the podium, and in his TV interview, the Italian has achieved something special to him.

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Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

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