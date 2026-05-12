'My mind left my body' – five of Katie Archibald's most remarkable racing moments

When Katie Archibald attacks, the whole crowd inches forward in their seats. Fans at home reach for the TV remote, and turn the volume up a few notches. Riders crumble in the Scot's wake.

This is the scene that played out again and again during the double Olympic champion's 13-year career, which she has brought to a close today. In that time, she collected more than 50 medals representing Great Britain, including two Olympic golds, seven world titles, and a record 21 European titles.

"I'm not hoping for a grand legacy," Archibald said, "but I hope I've made an impact on the individuals I’ve worked with."

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Those that watched her compete, too, will remember her as one of the greats. A dogged attacker, her racing grimace at times looked like a smile. Often, she closed events with a two-handed victory salute to the skies.

Archibald leaves behind a treasure trove of success with her retirement. Here are five of the moments that stand out.

The breakthrough: Commonwealth Games 2014

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In the early days of Archibald's track racing career, she set her sight on one goal: representing Scotland at the Commonwealth Games.

She achieved that in 2014, aged 20, and took home a medal, too: bronze in the points race.

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Reminiscing in a Q&A shared by British Cycling to mark her retirement, this was the first career highlight that surfaced in her mind.

"It came down to the final sprint, and I feel like I can still go back into my body for that last lap and remember what it was like to try harder than I ever had before," Archibald said. "Every thought disappeared. It was like I didn’t have a brain anymore; I just existed as a body, and it felt incredible."

The riders she shared the podium with that day – silver medallist Elinor Barker and gold medallist Laura Kenny – would end up her Olympic champion team-mates just two years later.

Gold on debut: Rio Olympics 2016

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Archibald made her Olympic debut in Rio in 2016, aged 21. She was already an assured racer by this point, holder of a world title and six European titles, but this was the event that would catapult her into cycling legend.

En route to winning the gold medal in the team pursuit, Archibald, alongside Kenny, Barker and Joanna Rowsell, broke the world record three times: first in qualifying, then in the first round, and again in the final.

The Scot felt so connected to her race-winning effort, she said, it was "like my mind left my body" in the final lap. "I don't know if I'll be able to experience that feeling in the future."

More than a decade on, she retires as the world record holder in the event once again; the benchmark now stands at 4:02.808, set by Archibald, Anna Morris, Josie Knight and Millie Couzens at the European Championships in February 2026.

Madison masterclass: Tokyo 2021

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"I'll tell you what, that ride from Great Britain was something special. We may never see anything like it again," the Olympics TV commentator declared after Archibald and Kenny won the Madison in Tokyo. "Outstanding", "dominant" and "superb" were also among the words uttered.

The pair's victory was (and here come two more adjectives) both resounding and history-making. In the first-ever women's Madison event at the Olympics, Archibald and Kenny ruled over the competition, claiming 10 out of the 12 sprints, and winning by more than double the points of second place: their 78 to Denmark's 35.

"I've never wanted something so much and I've never been so nervous," Archibald said afterwards.

"I was terrified coming into it, and I think that's made it feel slightly more special to come out with gold."

Omnium dominance: World Championships 2021

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix)

Two months after the Tokyo Olympics, Archibald carried her golden form into the UCI Track World Championships in Roubaix, France, where she stunned the rest of the field with a flawless omnium performance.

The 27-year-old won all four events – the scratch race, tempo race, elimination race and points race – to win her fourth world title.

What's even more impressive is that she had done the same thing at the European Championships in Switzerland two weeks prior. It's a party trick she'd go on to repeat again in 2023, when she won her 19th European title, again with a perfect omnium.

Home boards: British Championships 2025

(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix)

The speakers inside the Manchester Velodrome blasted Scottish singer Gerry Cinnamon's 'She's a Belter' as Archibald exited the track at the British Championships in 2025, the runaway winner of the points race.

Not since 2019 had the Scot competed at the championships, and she returned with a roof-raising spectacle; she took five of the eight sprints, gained a lap on the field, and won by a staggering 37 points.

"My brother [John Archibald] won the national points race in 2018, and similarly was up the road by himself," she recalled afterwards. "When someone you love is in agony, you don't enjoy watching it. I thought, 'The boy needs his bed.' That felt very similar."

The victory brought the loudest roar of the weekend from the crowd – a warm sound that pointed both to the widespread appreciation for Archibald, and the awe she inspired with her racing.