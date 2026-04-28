‘I'm not even going to pretend I enjoyed it because I absolutely did not’ – Laura Kenny among former cyclists who excelled at London Marathon

Among the 59,000 runners taking part in the 2026 London Marathon on Sunday was an impressive scattering of former elite bike riders, including multiple Olympic gold medallist Dame Laura Kenny.

Kenny finished the infamously gruelling 26.2-mile course on the Mall in London (where the team time trial third stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will happen during the double Grand Départ in 2027) in 3:45:05, coming within two minutes of beating the time that her husband Sir Jason Kenny set in the same race last year.

Talking to national papers prior to the big event, Kenny described her transition from track cycling, where everything is about power and precision, to running, where you can escape into your own headspace – at least during the training stages – something she sorely needed after a tough few post-retirement years.

Article continues below

Kenny, Britain's most successful female Olympic athlete, was raising money for the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust through her marathon-running efforts, having suffered an awful experience with the condition when she fell pregnant after the Tokyo Games.

On Sunday her mum and dad, Glenda and Adrian Trott, were on the sidelines with the Kennys’ young daughter Lily, who is still being breast­fed. After the race Laura posted a photo of her feeding Lilly, and didn't hold back about how hard the run had been.

“London marathon: Completed it!” she wrote. “Not even going to pretend I enjoyed it because I absolutely did not! Got round in 3.45 after a typical Laura pacing job. But I ran for a cause SO close to our hearts.”

Chris newton before the 2018 London marathon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kenny was in good company, too. Fellow Olympian and track cyclist Dani Rowe (who has an Olympic gold medal, three World Championships titles, and two European Championship titles to her name) finished the marathon with a time of 3:07:43.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And Chris Newton – who rode at the Atlanta, Sydney, Athens and Beijing Games (collecting a silver and two bronze medals en route) before taking up running in a serious way – crossed the finish line in London with a time of 2:34:42. He can add that medal to his haul of bling, which includes seven UCI Track Cycling World Championships medals (two world titles among them) and three Commonwealth Games medals.

Mind you, he's going to have to up his game if he wants to beat former Visma–Lease a Bike rider-turned runner Tom Dumoulin, who can boast about a sub-2:30-hour finish in the Amsterdam Marathon (as well as a Giro d'Italia win and nine stage victories across the Grand Tours, plus five World Championship medals and two Olympic silvers).