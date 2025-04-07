Tom Dumoulin will race Unbound Gravel and Sea Otter Classic — 'I’m not unfit but I’m not racing for the prizes'

In an exclusive interview, the former Grand Tour star opens up about life after retirement and rediscovering joy on the bike

It’s been two-and-a-half years since Tom Dumoulin shocked the cycling world with his abrupt retirement. At the time, he was a grand tour classification leader for Jumbo-Visma, a decorated time trial champion, and at 31 years old, still very capable, as proven by his silver medal in the Olympic time trial in Tokyo. But emotionally, he was completely spent. The passion and the hunger for victories had been dimming for some time, and when the Giro d’Italia winner called it quits in August 2021, he seemed lost — crushed by the relentless pressure of a life on the bike that no longer brought him any joy.

Fast forward to today, and the picture looks very different — one filled with new purpose, a variety of projects and a boyhood love for the sport.

