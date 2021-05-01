Tom Dumoulin
2018 saw the Dutchman attack both the Giro and the Tour. A strong field in the Giro meant that Dumoulin was unable to retain his title, eventually missing the top spot by 40 seconds. Whilst the race lead was held by Simon Yates for the majority of the race, Chris Froome was the eventual victor, with Tom finishing on the second step of the podium.
In 2017, he became the UCI time trial world champion, and won the Giro d'Italia.
However, in more recent years he has worked on his climbing, helping him in the three week grand tours.
The same success could not be matched in 2018, where he was second at the Giro, Tour de France, UCI world champs time trial and team time trial.
A repeat of the Giro occurred in the Tour, with him finishing second overall behind another Team Sky rider, Geraint Thomas. His tour was hampered by several mechanical incidents and a 20 second fine for drafting. Alongside a second position, another stage win adding to his tally of nine.
2019 was marred by a knee injury that meant he had to pull out of that years Giro and subsequent Tour. In August 2019, it was announced that Dumoulin would join Team Jumbo-Visma on a three-year contract.
Tom Dumoulin is Team Jumbo Visma's grand tour general classification leader.
The Dutchman's time trial and climbing ability has drawn comparisons with 2012 Tour/Oympic winner Bradley Wiggins, and Dumoulin himself has said that he has been inspired by the Briton's performance.
The Dutch rider has collected a host of Grand Tour time trial wins, including the opening time trial stage of the 2016 Giro d'Italia at home in the Netherlands, stages 9 and 13 of the Tour de France (both ITT). He was also second in the 2016 Rio Olympics, behind Fabian Cancellara, who Chris Froome called 'unbeatable'.
Nationality: Dutch
Date of birth: November 11, 1990
Height: 186cm
Weight: 71kg
Team: Jumbo Visma
