Tom Dumoulin runs rapid 10k in hometown of Maastricht
The former Giro d'Italia winner finished second in the event where he averaged 18.3km/h
Tom Dumoulin has joined an ever growing list of pro cyclists putting in excellent running performances in the off-season with a second place at the Groene Loper 10k Run in Maastricht.
Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) is currently coming back from injuries sustained in a crash where he was hit by a car as he recced his own sportive route in September of this year. He broke his Scaphoid, a bone in the wrist, in the incident.
The Dutch rider has since ridden with members of the Tour de Tietema amateur cycling team as well as visiting a local bike shop as he focussed on recovery.
>>> Johan Bruyneel: 'Lance Armstrong was the perfect target to be sacrificed' to clean up cycling
He has clearly been running a fair bit while having the injured wrist looking at his outstanding performance at a 10k run in Maastricht.
Dumoulin ran the 10km route in an exceptionally fast 32-38 which saw him average a speed of 18.3km/h as he ran to second place on the day behind Wouter Simons, who was 17 seconds faster.
On Twitter, Bram Op den Camp tweeted a photo of Dumoulin's stats from the event as well as saying "you could form a nice group of cyclists. Pidcock, Yates. And Tom is running a 10k in Maastricht this afternoon".
@thijszonneveld je zou een aardig lopersgroepje kunnen vormen van wielrenners. Pidcock, Yates. En Tom loopt even een 10k in Maastricht vanmiddag.. pic.twitter.com/x0N8nCyJguNovember 14, 2021
Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) recently ran the Barcelona marathon in a brilliant time of just under three hours as the climber from Bury in Greater Manchester is clearly keen to keep his off-season fitness high.
As well as Dumoulin and Yates, Jumbo-Visma star Wout van Aert started his extended break from cycling with an 11km run as he was supposedly resting before launching into his cyclo-cross season in December.
Back in February of this year, Ineos Grenadiers' Tom Pidcock also posted a staggering pace on his 5km run but it was later decided that it was unlikely that he managed to be just 50 seconds off the world record for the distance.
Canadian rider Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) is also a keen runner and came into cycling from running after an injury.
Dumoulin is currently contracted with Jumbo-Visma for another year but has been rumoured to possibly be joining Team BikeExchange for the 2023 season if he still wants to be a Grand Tour leader.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
WorldTour transfers 2022: All of the men's and women's new signings for the 2022 season
Who's changing teams for 2022 and who's retiring from the world of professional cycling
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Giro d'Italia boss challenges Tadej Pogačar: 'It’s time for a rider to win the Giro-Tour double'
Mauro Vegni has also questioned what winning the Tour de France for a third time adds to a rider's career
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Tom Dumoulin trains with Dutch amateurs as he starts cycling again
The Dutchman is back riding two months after being hit by a car and fracturing his wrist
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
BikeExchange interested in Tom Dumoulin for 2023 'if he wants to carry on with GC ambitions'
Dumoulin will be free at the end of 2022, when his contract with Jumbo-Visma runs out
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Tom Dumoulin forced to end season after being hit by driver in training
The Dutch rider had been looking in decent form heading towards the World Championships
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tom Dumoulin: When I saw Van Aert win on Ventoux I started to get the itch for the Tour de France
The Dutch star is making his comeback after taking a break from racing earlier this year
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tom Dumoulin’s departure from Sunweb ‘far from settled’
Tom Dumoulin’s departure from Sunweb is “far from settled,” according to Dutch media.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Travel company Sunweb buys sponsor of Mathieu van der Poel's Corendon-Circus team
Tom Dumoulin and Mathieu van der Poel could soon both receive their paycheques from the same source, following news that travel company Sunweb is acquiring the Corendon Holiday Group.
By Gregor Brown •
-
The nine best bike throws in the history of cycling
Cycling Weekly looks back at some of the most memorable bike throws of all time, from Bradley Wiggins's stylish Trentino effort to Dumoulin's hissy fit.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tom Dumoulin says he ‘felt betrayed’ after Georg Preidler's blood doping confession
Tom Dumoulin said he "felt betrayed" by the revelation his former team-mate Georg Preidler was involved in a blood doping ring.
By Alex Ballinger •