Tom Dumoulin runs rapid 10k in hometown of Maastricht

Tom Dumoulin has joined an ever growing list of pro cyclists putting in excellent running performances in the off-season with a second place at the Groene Loper 10k Run in Maastricht.

Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) is currently coming back from injuries sustained in a crash where he was hit by a car as he recced his own sportive route in September of this year. He broke his Scaphoid, a bone in the wrist, in the incident.

The Dutch rider has since ridden with members of the Tour de Tietema amateur cycling team as well as visiting a local bike shop as he focussed on recovery.

He has clearly been running a fair bit while having the injured wrist looking at his outstanding performance at a 10k run in Maastricht.

Dumoulin ran the 10km route in an exceptionally fast 32-38 which saw him average a speed of 18.3km/h as he ran to second place on the day behind Wouter Simons, who was 17 seconds faster.

On Twitter, Bram Op den Camp tweeted a photo of Dumoulin's stats from the event as well as saying "you could form a nice group of cyclists. Pidcock, Yates. And Tom is running a 10k in Maastricht this afternoon".

@thijszonneveld je zou een aardig lopersgroepje kunnen vormen van wielrenners. Pidcock, Yates. En Tom loopt even een 10k in Maastricht vanmiddag.. pic.twitter.com/x0N8nCyJguNovember 14, 2021 See more

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) recently ran the Barcelona marathon in a brilliant time of just under three hours as the climber from Bury in Greater Manchester is clearly keen to keep his off-season fitness high.

As well as Dumoulin and Yates, Jumbo-Visma star Wout van Aert started his extended break from cycling with an 11km run as he was supposedly resting before launching into his cyclo-cross season in December.

Back in February of this year, Ineos Grenadiers' Tom Pidcock also posted a staggering pace on his 5km run but it was later decided that it was unlikely that he managed to be just 50 seconds off the world record for the distance.

Canadian rider Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) is also a keen runner and came into cycling from running after an injury.

Dumoulin is currently contracted with Jumbo-Visma for another year but has been rumoured to possibly be joining Team BikeExchange for the 2023 season if he still wants to be a Grand Tour leader.