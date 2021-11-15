Tom Dumoulin runs rapid 10k in hometown of Maastricht

The former Giro d'Italia winner finished second in the event where he averaged 18.3km/h

Tom Dumoulin
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tim Bonville-Ginn

By

Tom Dumoulin has joined an ever growing list of pro cyclists putting in excellent running performances in the off-season with a second place at the Groene Loper 10k Run in Maastricht.

Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) is currently coming back from injuries sustained in a crash where he was hit by a car as he recced his own sportive route in September of this year. He broke his Scaphoid, a bone in the wrist, in the incident.

The Dutch rider has since ridden with members of the Tour de Tietema amateur cycling team as well as visiting a local bike shop as he focussed on recovery. 

>>> Johan Bruyneel: 'Lance Armstrong was the perfect target to be sacrificed' to clean up cycling

He has clearly been running a fair bit while having the injured wrist looking at his outstanding performance at a 10k run in Maastricht.

Dumoulin ran the 10km route in an exceptionally fast 32-38 which saw him average a speed of 18.3km/h as he ran to second place on the day behind Wouter Simons, who was 17 seconds faster.

On Twitter, Bram Op den Camp tweeted a photo of Dumoulin's stats from the event as well as saying "you could form a nice group of cyclists. Pidcock, Yates. And Tom is running a 10k in Maastricht this afternoon".

See more

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) recently ran the Barcelona marathon in a brilliant time of just under three hours as the climber from Bury in Greater Manchester is clearly keen to keep his off-season fitness high.

As well as Dumoulin and Yates, Jumbo-Visma star Wout van Aert started his extended break from cycling with an 11km run as he was supposedly resting before launching into his cyclo-cross season in December. 

Back in February of this year, Ineos Grenadiers' Tom Pidcock also posted a staggering pace on his 5km run but it was later decided that it was unlikely that he managed to be just 50 seconds off the world record for the distance. 

Canadian rider Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) is also a keen runner and came into cycling from running after an injury. 

Dumoulin is currently contracted with Jumbo-Visma for another year but has been rumoured to possibly be joining Team BikeExchange for the 2023 season if he still wants to be a Grand Tour leader.

Tim Bonville-Ginn
Tim Bonville-Ginn

Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!


I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.


It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.


After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.


When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.


My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.