Johan Bruyneel: 'Lance Armstrong was the perfect target to be sacrificed' to clean up cycling
The former rider and team boss says in his era the choice was 'either you adapt and you dope yourself, or you disappear'
By Jonny Long
Johan Bruyneel says Lance Armstrong was the "perfect target" to be sacrificed as cycling looked to clean up its act, saying at the time doping was simply "one of the rules of the game".
In an extensive interview with Eddy Magazine, Bruyneel speaks about his time in the peloton as a rider and then becoming team manager at US Postal Service, throughout which doping was widespread in the peloton.
"Already, when you arrive at the professionals, you integrate into a world which very quickly puts you in front of a dilemma: either you adapt and you dope yourself, or you disappear," Bruyneel argues.
"The first year is difficult, but you do hang on, then you realize during your second year that those who were with you at the amateurs, now they drop off. All of a sudden, you see guys around you who become machines at the Tour de France.
>>> Geraint Thomas: 'I had the best run into the Tour I've had, it's not like I've suddenly become a crap rider'
"Well, what are you doing? You could say no [to doping], but then you know that you are failing, you give up on your job, your vocation, you throw away those long years of suffering and deprivation to reach the professional peloton."
Bruyneel goes on to say doping was one of the unspoken "rules of the game" and also that everyone was aware that at any time someone could break the Omertà and come clean about the peloton's activities.
"Doping, at the time, was one of the rules of the game, except that it was not written down. We all ran the risk that one day someone would break the law of silence. I never thought it was going to lead to such relentlessness against Lance and me," Bruyneel admits.
"At one point it took someone of some celebrity to set an example, to be sacrificed, and Armstrong was the perfect target.
"All the journalists knew. A few let go. But all the others were silent. They didn't want to dirty the sport they were covering, they were too afraid of losing their audience."
Bruyneel, who is currently serving a lifetime ban from cycling for his role in doping at US Postal, believes times are different now, saying it's something "foreign" to their cycling culture.
"I am observing a change in mentality," Bruyneel says. "Young people, today, you should not even talk to them about doping. It does not enter into their reasoning, it is completely foreign to their culture. Even vitamins, that is. is already limited."
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Zoe Bäckstedt wins opening junior cyclocross World Cup round in Tábor
The Brit followed up her European cyclocross title with victory in the Czech Republic
By Jonny Long •
-
New Belgian tax laws set to hit pockets of Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Dumoulin as well as Belgian WorldTour teams
Big names like Philippe Gilbert, Jasper Stuyven and Tim Wellens will be unaffected as they reside in Monaco
By Jonny Long •
-
British Paralympic hopeful cyclist banned for three years for doping offence
Erin McBride, who joined the British Cycling team after switching from athletics this year, tested positive for a banned substance
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Two Italian cyclists banned following doping violations
One was an amateur time trial champion
By Jonny Long •
-
German former rider receives nine year doping ban and stripped of 11 years worth of results
Björn Thurau retired from racing at the end of 2019
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Doping ban for former Trek-Segafredo rider upheld after his appeal fails
The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the four-year ban for the 36-year-old
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Delko rider banned for doping says he tested positive after eye surgery
A Delko rider banned for doping has claimed he tested positive after having eye surgery.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Doctor at centre of Operation Aderlass doping scandal jailed by German court
The doctor at the centre of the Operation Aderlass doping scandal has been jailed by a German court.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Doctor at centre of Operation Aderlass scandal admits to doping athletes
The doctor at the centre of the Operation Aderlass scandal has admitted doping athletes during his ongoing trial.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Georg Preidler spared jail after admitting involvement in Operation Aderlass blood doping ring
Georg Preidler has been spared jail after admitting his involvement in the Operation Aderlass blood doping ring.
By Alex Ballinger •