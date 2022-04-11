Tom Dumoulin confident altitude training in Tenerife will help Giro d'Italia ambitions: 'I will do the necessary work'
The Dutchman has performed inconsistently in 2022, but still has his sights set on GC victory next month
Tom Dumoulin is heading to Tenerife for warm weather training altitude today (Monday), after realising he needs to improve his performance level in order to achieve his ultimate goal at the Giro d'Italia in a month's time.
Despite an underwhelming 2022 so far, the Dutchman is still targeting a strong showing in both time trials and overall GC victory at the Grand Tour. He is hoping altitude training in Tenerife will unlock the potential he feels he is capable of, helping him to achieve his ambitions.
Dumoulin told AD (opens in new tab): “I’m going to Tenerife (Monday) to prepare for the Giro. I will do the necessary work, without worrying whether it will be enough or not. We will see all of this in the first week of the Giro.
“It makes little sense to elaborate on the Giro. I’ve shown crazy things before with a little lack of preparation. I’m going to do the work that’s needed, and then I’m not concerned with whether it’s going to be enough or if I can join the GC battle. We will see that in the first week of the Giro.
“Even if I don’t have my best legs at the moment, I will stick to the objectives defined. That’s to do two very good time trials and aim for the general classification.”
Despite his lofty ambitions of GC victory at the Giro d'Italia in May, Dumoulin will still head to Tenerife without placing too much pressure on himself. The Jumbo-Visma rider recognises he has struggled somewhat this season, but claimed his latest 30th-place finish at Amstel Gold Race has provided him with the motivation he needs to kick on and prepare correctly for the Giro next month.
Finishing 2-30 back on the leaders, Dumoulin seemed content with the performance, albeit recognising he still has plenty more to give.
Speaking after the race, Dumoulin said: “I am happy because it’s enough to face the coming period with confidence. But at the same time, I am not at my best level.
“I was in the third group after the Keutenberg. You always hope for more somewhere, but I didn’t have those legs. There was also a good chance that I wouldn’t have them.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
'Cycling is really hard, but ballet is even harder' — the Swedish rider who was once a ballerina
Nathalie Eklund on her journey from ballet pumps to bike shoes
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Pidcock has 'excitement between his legs', big glasses of Amstel, and a dog at a bike race
It never ends. Trust me, it never ends
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tom Dumoulin doesn't rule out Grand Tour return in 2022
Dutchman will decide on his season at the Jumbo-Visma training camp in mid-December
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tom Dumoulin runs rapid 10k in hometown of Maastricht
The former Giro d'Italia winner finished second in the event where he averaged 18.3km/h
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Tom Dumoulin trains with Dutch amateurs as he starts cycling again
The Dutchman is back riding two months after being hit by a car and fracturing his wrist
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
BikeExchange interested in Tom Dumoulin for 2023 'if he wants to carry on with GC ambitions'
Dumoulin will be free at the end of 2022, when his contract with Jumbo-Visma runs out
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tom Dumoulin forced to end season after being hit by driver in training
The Dutch rider had been looking in decent form heading towards the World Championships
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Tom Dumoulin: When I saw Van Aert win on Ventoux I started to get the itch for the Tour de France
The Dutch star is making his comeback after taking a break from racing earlier this year
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Tom Dumoulin’s departure from Sunweb ‘far from settled’
Tom Dumoulin’s departure from Sunweb is “far from settled,” according to Dutch media.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Travel company Sunweb buys sponsor of Mathieu van der Poel's Corendon-Circus team
Tom Dumoulin and Mathieu van der Poel could soon both receive their paycheques from the same source, following news that travel company Sunweb is acquiring the Corendon Holiday Group.
By Gregor Brown • Published