Tom Dumoulin confident altitude training in Tenerife will help Giro d'Italia ambitions: 'I will do the necessary work'

The Dutchman has performed inconsistently in 2022, but still has his sights set on GC victory next month

Tom Dumoulin Tenerife
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Tom Dumoulin is heading to Tenerife for warm weather training altitude today (Monday), after realising he needs to improve his performance level in order to achieve his ultimate goal at the Giro d'Italia in a month's time. 

Despite an underwhelming 2022 so far, the Dutchman is still targeting a strong showing in both time trials and overall GC victory at the Grand Tour. He is hoping altitude training in Tenerife will unlock the potential he feels he is capable of, helping him to achieve his ambitions.

Dumoulin told AD (opens in new tab): “I’m going to Tenerife (Monday) to prepare for the Giro. I will do the necessary work, without worrying whether it will be enough or not. We will see all of this in the first week of the Giro.

“It makes little sense to elaborate on the Giro. I’ve shown crazy things before with a little lack of preparation. I’m going to do the work that’s needed, and then I’m not concerned with whether it’s going to be enough or if I can join the GC battle. We will see that in the first week of the Giro.

“Even if I don’t have my best legs at the moment, I will stick to the objectives defined. That’s to do two very good time trials and aim for the general classification.”

Despite his lofty ambitions of GC victory at the Giro d'Italia in May, Dumoulin will still head to Tenerife without placing too much pressure on himself. The Jumbo-Visma rider recognises he has struggled somewhat this season, but claimed his latest 30th-place finish at Amstel Gold Race has provided him with the motivation he needs to kick on and prepare correctly for the Giro next month.

Finishing 2-30 back on the leaders, Dumoulin seemed content with the performance, albeit recognising he still has plenty more to give. 

Speaking after the race, Dumoulin said: “I am happy because it’s enough to face the coming period with confidence. But at the same time, I am not at my best level.

“I was in the third group after the Keutenberg. You always hope for more somewhere, but I didn’t have those legs. There was also a good chance that I wouldn’t have them.”

