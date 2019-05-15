Tom Dumoulin continues on at Giro d’Italia despite knee injury

UPDATE: Tom Dumoulin abandons 2019 Giro d’Italia

Tom Dumoulin will continue on at the Giro d’Italia 2019 despite suffering a knee injury in a crash on stage four.

The 2017 champion lost over four minutes on the long 235km stage to Frascati on Tuesday following a crash with just over 5km to go.

The Dutchman rode among team-mates for the remainder of the stage, unable to push power through the pedals with blood streaming from his left knee.

Dumoulin confirmed on Tuesday that there had been no fractures, but he was in pain an his knee was swollen. His Sunweb team confirmed on Wednesday morning that he would be able to continue on, with the hope that his condition improves through the race.

“Medically speaking he is cleared to race, but the day’s eventuality is dependent on how much pain his knee brings,” said Sunweb physician Stephan Jacolino. “Hopefully it goes well and the pain subsides as the day goes on.”

Fortunately for Dumoulin, the Giro takes on one of its shorter stages today with just 140km from Frascati to Terracina, with one category four climb en route and a flat finish that should suit the sprinters.

Dumoulin will now need to revise his aims if he is to continue on for the remainder of the Giro d’Italia. He sits 4-30 behind race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), and will face a difficult task in clawing back time, although the race has yet to have any mountain stages and still features two time trials.

The first real uphill test comes on Thursday’s stage six with a long 238km stage that features a category two climb not long before the finish to San Giovanni Rotondo.