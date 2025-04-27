BESPOKED SHOW MANCHESTER: 11 highlights we loved from the show

If you need a break from the stiffer, lighter, faster approach to bicycle design, head to Bespoked to check out the small-batch approach and soak up the good vibes

Feather custom bicycle shown in swimming pool
Ricky Feather wins award for 'Best Road Bike' at Bespoked 2025
A FULL GALLERY OF HIGHLIGHTS FOLLOWS AT THE END OF THIS POST.

Bespoked is Europe’s largest handmade bike show, showcasing the best custom and independent brands in cycling. It’s where the handmade bike community gathers to share their work and showcase it to the public.

Highlights from the 2025 Bespoked show in Manchester
(Image credit: Andy Carr)