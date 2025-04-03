Beloved British frame builder taking orders for a 'Final 50' custom bikes before closing down

Custom steel frame-builder Ricky Feather has announced he will be crafting just 50 more bikes before hanging up his tools, with the pressures of running a small business taking their toll.

He has run Yorkshire-based Feather Cycles single-handedly for 16 years, and although he says his hand has been forced, he is determined to go out on his own terms by building what he's calling 'The Final 50'.

