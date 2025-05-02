'There are no refunds for this surgery' - Cyclist set for double leg amputation after 'final' bike ride

Tom Staniford has already raised more than £11,000 for charity

Side-by-side images of Tom Staniford riding a bike earing a green jersey
(Image credit: Tom Staniford)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Later this month, Tom Staniford will begin a series of operations to have both of his legs amputated. The surgeons will start with his right leg, removing it below the knee, before allowing him days to recover, and returning for the left one. It’s a procedure that Staniford, an avid cyclist, voluntarily asked for – he even had to persuade some medical staff it is the right thing to do.

“There are a lot of doctors who are like, ‘This is a pretty insane thing’,” he laughs. “There are no refunds for that type of surgery.”

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

