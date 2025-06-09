'Getting to Paris is like that moment you're told you're in remission' - Geoff Thomas to attempt Tour de France route for seventh time with Tour21

Former professional footballer Thomas getting set to tackle the 3,000 plus kilometre route to raise money for Cure Leukaemia

Geoff Thomas
(Image credit: Tour21)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

After his last attempt at completing the full Tour de France route ended with severe knee pain and climbing off the bike, former professional footballer Geoff Thomas is getting set to return to the Tour21 event this year in order to raise money for Cure Leukaemia.

Thomas was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia in 2003, but then rode the full over 3,000km race route in 2005 for the first time after he entered remission. Each year, a group of amateur cyclists has followed in his footsteps and ridden the whole course one week before the professionals pass through.

