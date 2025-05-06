Golden Remco: Specialized unveils $15K limited-edition S-Works Tarmac SL8 celebrating Evenepoel’s 2024 season

Only 272 of the gold-accented S-Works Tarmac SL8 bikes will be made

S-Works Tarmac SL8: Remco ‘Golden Season’ LTD.
(Image credit: Specialized)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

Drenched in gold, very limited, and $14,999.99 USD / £12,999.00. Specialized today launched a limited-edition version of its flagship road racing bike, the S-Works Tarmac SL8, to mark both its own golden 50th anniversary and Remco Evenepoel’s remarkable 2024 season.

Last year, the 24-year-old Belgian made history by becoming the first male cyclist to achieve the Olympic double—winning both the road race and the time trial at the same Games. He also earned a podium finish and claimed the Best Young Rider jersey at his debut Tour de France, before rounding off the season by successfully defending his World Championship time trial title.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1