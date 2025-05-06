Golden Remco: Specialized unveils $15K limited-edition S-Works Tarmac SL8 celebrating Evenepoel’s 2024 season

Drenched in gold, very limited, and $14,999.99 USD / £12,999.00. Specialized today launched a limited-edition version of its flagship road racing bike, the S-Works Tarmac SL8, to mark both its own golden 50th anniversary and Remco Evenepoel’s remarkable 2024 season.

Last year, the 24-year-old Belgian made history by becoming the first male cyclist to achieve the Olympic double—winning both the road race and the time trial at the same Games. He also earned a podium finish and claimed the Best Young Rider jersey at his debut Tour de France, before rounding off the season by successfully defending his World Championship time trial title.

To honour those golden performances, Specialized originally presented Evenepoel with a gold-leafed Tarmac SL8 last August, which was then broken in a training crash in December.

This season, the gold leaf stays at home, while Evenepoel races on a different gold bike: the S-Works Tarmac SL8: Remco ‘Golden Season’ LTD.

Evenepoel has been racing the limited-edition bike at Fleche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and Tour de Romandie.

Already seen at Fleche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and Tour de Romandie, this bike blends his team's design with some distinctly Remco touches. The Soudal Quick-Step's Make the Break design is replicated here in a two-tone gold wave that flows across the carbon frame.

Small touches, like Evenepoel’s personal logo and the Wolfpack emblem, appear on the top tube. Beyond Evenepoel's race bikes, just 272 units will be produced worldwide, each one individually numbered, and available for sale starting today.

The Build

Small touches, like Evenepoel’s personal logo and the Wolfpack emblem, appear on the top tube. (Image credit: Specialized)

Positioned as a collector’s item, the limited-edition build closely mirrors the setup Evenepoel raced during his 2024 season. Key components include:

Price & Availability

(Image credit: Specialized)

The bike is available exclusively through Specialized.com, with delivery handled via the brand’s global network of premium retailers. There are no plans for wider release. Once all 272 units are sold, the model will not be reproduced. Retail price is $14,999.99 / £12,999.00.