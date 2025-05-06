Golden Remco: Specialized unveils $15K limited-edition S-Works Tarmac SL8 celebrating Evenepoel’s 2024 season
Only 272 of the gold-accented S-Works Tarmac SL8 bikes will be made
Drenched in gold, very limited, and $14,999.99 USD / £12,999.00. Specialized today launched a limited-edition version of its flagship road racing bike, the S-Works Tarmac SL8, to mark both its own golden 50th anniversary and Remco Evenepoel’s remarkable 2024 season.
Last year, the 24-year-old Belgian made history by becoming the first male cyclist to achieve the Olympic double—winning both the road race and the time trial at the same Games. He also earned a podium finish and claimed the Best Young Rider jersey at his debut Tour de France, before rounding off the season by successfully defending his World Championship time trial title.
To honour those golden performances, Specialized originally presented Evenepoel with a gold-leafed Tarmac SL8 last August, which was then broken in a training crash in December.
This season, the gold leaf stays at home, while Evenepoel races on a different gold bike: the S-Works Tarmac SL8: Remco ‘Golden Season’ LTD.
Already seen at Fleche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and Tour de Romandie, this bike blends his team's design with some distinctly Remco touches. The Soudal Quick-Step's Make the Break design is replicated here in a two-tone gold wave that flows across the carbon frame.
Small touches, like Evenepoel’s personal logo and the Wolfpack emblem, appear on the top tube. Beyond Evenepoel's race bikes, just 272 units will be produced worldwide, each one individually numbered, and available for sale starting today.
The Build
Positioned as a collector’s item, the limited-edition build closely mirrors the setup Evenepoel raced during his 2024 season. Key components include:
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
- Frame: S-Works Tarmac SL8
- Wheels: Roval Rapide CLX II with team graphics
- Cockpit: Roval Rapide integrated bar/stem setup
- Saddle: S-Works Power with Mirror
- Drivetrain: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic shifting
- Tyres: S-works Turbo Rapidair 2BR, 700x26mm
Price & Availability
The bike is available exclusively through Specialized.com, with delivery handled via the brand’s global network of premium retailers. There are no plans for wider release. Once all 272 units are sold, the model will not be reproduced. Retail price is $14,999.99 / £12,999.00.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1