Trophies on wheels: a look at the uniquely painted bikes gifted to the 2024 Olympic champions

Remco Evenepoel, Kristen Faulkner and Grace Brown received bikes that shine as brightly as the golden medals themselves

Olympic Champion bikes
(Image credit: Billy Ceuters / Anne-Marije Rook)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in News

Another spectacular Olympic Games has come and gone. And we’ll be revisiting the record-breaking performances, emotional triumphs and unforgettable moments that Paris delivered for some time.

Among the many athletes who left their mark on the global stage, the Olympic cyclists stand out –quite literally– not only for their extraordinary achievements, but for the unique gifts they received post-victory. Within days of claiming their gold medals, the Olympic road cycling champions were presented with custom-painted bikes from their sponsors — exclusive tributes that shine as brightly as the golden medals themselves.

Image 1 of 5
Kristen Faulkner's custom bike
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Frame:Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB71 Row 0 - Cell 2
Groupset:12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9250 with an FSA Power3Max powermeterRow 1 - Cell 2
Wheels:Vision Metron 45 SLRow 2 - Cell 2
Tyres:Vittoria Corsa Pro, 28mmRow 3 - Cell 2
ComputerWahooRow 4 - Cell 2
Image 1 of 3
Grace Brown's custom time trial bike
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Frame:Lapierre AerostormRow 0 - Cell 2
Groupset:12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 with a 60t front aero chainring and an 11-30 cassetteRow 1 - Cell 2
Wheels:(Revolver Wheels) Evolve Aero’s 70mm deep Troika Disc Brake tri-spoke front wheel. Shimano branded disc rear wheel.Row 2 - Cell 2
Tyres:26mm Continental front-specific Aero 111 tyre paired with Continental Grandprix 5000 in the rearRow 3 - Cell 2
ComputerWahooRow 4 - Cell 2
Image 1 of 4
Remco Evenepoel's Olympic Champion bike
(Image credit: Billy Ceusters )
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Frame:Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8Row 0 - Cell 2
Groupset:12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9250 with a Shimano Dura-ace FC-9200P powermeterRow 1 - Cell 2
Wheels:Roval Alpinist CLX II TeamRow 2 - Cell 2
Tyres:Specialized S-Works Turbo Cotton, 26mmRow 3 - Cell 2
ComputerGarminRow 4 - Cell 2

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1