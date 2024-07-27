Remco Evenepoel flies to Olympic time trial gold medal

Ganna and Van Aert on the podium as Belgian navigates the tricky wet conditions best as GB's Tarling suffers front wheel puncture

Remco Evenepoel Olympics 2024 time trial
Evenepoel was quickest over the 32.4 kilometre course
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Challis
By
published
in News

Remco Evenepoel took time trial gold with a sensational ride in difficult conditions around the streets of Paris.   

Evenepoel won the second cycling gold of the 2024 Olympic Games and was best at every time check in what was a tight race with time trial rival Filippo Ganna, who took the silver medal 15 seconds down.

Dan Challis

Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.

