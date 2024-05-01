Kristen Faulkner springs late attack to win stage 4 of the Vuelta Femenina

Marianne Vos takes race lead on wind-stricken day across the plains of Spain

Kristen Faulkner wins stage four of the Vuelta Femenina
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) caught her rivals off guard with a stage-winning solo attack on day four of the Vuelta Femenina

The American broke clear on a short ramp inside 7km to go, and kicked over its double-figure gradients, hitting almost 70km/h on the descent to the line. 

Senior News Writer

