Opportunity knocks for Demi Vollering and Elisa Longo Borghini at open La Vuelta Femenina

Strong field lines up for what is now an eight-stage race with three summit finishes

Elisa Longo Borghini, Annemiek van Vleuten and Demi Vollering stand on the podium after the final stage of the 2022 Vuelta España Femenina
(Image credit: Getty Images / Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno)
Jump to category:
By James Shrubsall
published

Demi Vollering and Elisa Longo Borghini are among the big names lining up at La Vuelta Femenina, which begins with a team time trial around Valencia on Sunday.

The Spanish race is likely to be more open than it has been in years, following the retirement of Annemiek van Vleuten last season – the Dutchwoman won the past three editions of the Spanish Grand Tour.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest