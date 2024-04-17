Kasia Niewiadoma wins La Flèche Wallonne, first road victory for five years

The Canyon-SRAM rider took her first road victory for five years on the Mur de Huy

Kasia Niewiadoma
Kasia Niewiadoma timed her attack on the Mur de Huy to perfection to win La Flèche Wallonne and take her first road victory for five years.

The Canyon-SRAM rider launched her effort with 200m to go, defeating defending champion Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek).

