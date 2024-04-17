Stevie Williams becomes first Brit to win men's La Flèche Wallonne

He sealed the day with an unstoppable attack on the Mur de Huy

Stevie WIlliams wins the 2024 Fleche Wallonne
(Image credit: Getty Images / Dario Belingheri)
By James Shrubsall
published

Stevie Williams won a cold and wet La Flèche Wallonne after putting in a lacerating attack with 250m to go on the Mur de Huy, to become the first male British winner of the Belgian Classic.

Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Dstny) were second and third, with Vauquelin almost catching Israel-Premier Tech rider Williams to finish in the same time, and Van Gils three seconds back.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1