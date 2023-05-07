Tearful Demi Vollering wonders what might have been as Annemiek van Vleuten dramatically wins gripping Vuelta Femenina
Vollering fought hard to overcome the deficit to her fellow Dutchwoman, but it wasn't enough
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Demi Vollering was in tears at the end of the Vuelta Femenina after narrowly missing out on the overall title in dramatic circumstances.
Needing to overturn a deficit of 1-12 to overnight race leader Annemiek van Vleuten, the SD Worx rider attacked the world champion with five kilometres left to race on the steep slopes of Lagos de Covadonga.
Vollering, the recent queen of the Ardennes Classics with three consecutive victories, managed to win the stage, with Trek-Segafredo’s Gaia Realini in second, but it wasn’t by enough to dethrone Van Vleuten who crossed the line 56 seconds behind.
It meant that even with time bonuses Van Vleuten had saved the red jersey by just nine seconds, enough to secure her the title for the third successive year, but to become the first winner of the race as a seven-stage event.
Van Vleuten crashed to the floor at the summit of the two lakes in Asturias, while nearby Vollering was caught on camera in floods of tears, aware that the drama of 24 hours before when Van Vleuten and Realini had attacked while SD Worx’s riders were having a nature break, ultimately was enough for Van Vleuten to win the title.
Through gritted teeth and obvious sadness etched on her face, Vollering - who also won stage five - said: “I’m really happy. Today was a hard day, the whole team fought really hard for it as we had something to make up for yesterday.
“Two stage victories with the team is very nice and it was close for the GC. if it was a bit different yesterday I think we would have won the GC also. It’s sad I was not able to battle yesterday with the best. I think today we showed what we are worth.”
Her Dutch compatriot Van Vleuten was exhausted after securing her 99th professional win. “I feel happy and tired,” she said. “I fought all day until the end, knowing that I didn’t have my best legs in the beginning. Maybe I was paying for yesterday’s effort, but I never gave up. I continued pushing, knowing that my rivals would also be tired.”
The thrilling conclusion to the race wraps up the first-ever seven-stage Vuelta. The two superstars of the women’s peloton will once again go head-to-head in just five days time when the three-day Itzulia Basque Country gets underway.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
-
-
CW Live: Giro d'Italia stage two updates; confusion surrounds KoM jersey; snow to force route change; Annemiek van Vleuten wins Vuelta Femenina; the cyclist with links to the Russian army
Updates from stage two of the Giro d’Italia, as well as the latest cycling news
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Last updated
-
Russian female cyclist to withdraw membership of army club that partly funds her
Maria Novolodskaia competed in the Women's WorldTour in 2022 for UAE-Team ADQ
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
'Today was a hard day' - Demi Vollering takes uphill victory on Vuelta Femenina stage five
SD Worx rider continues Ardennes form to move into the race lead
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Five things we learned from Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2023
The curtain has come down on the Spring Classics. Here are our takeaways from the final instalment
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
The Ardennes triple is on: Demi Vollering conquers all on La Flèche Wallonne's Mur de Huy
Dutch rider leads from the bottom to the top of the Mur to take two out of three Ardennes Classics
By Adam Becket • Published
-
SD Worx and Tadej Pogačar seem unstoppable: Five things we learned from the Amstel Gold Race
Ben Healy has his breakout moment, Annemiek van Vleuten fades and Tom Pidcock is back but not at Pogačar's level
By Adam Becket • Published
-
97 days until the Tour de France Femmes: How do the main contenders stack up?
Will Annemiek van Vleuten win once again or can her challengers pull on the yellow jersey for the first time
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour of Flanders 2023: Five men and five women to watch on Sunday
Taking a closer look at the favourites ahead of this year's Ronde van Vlaanderen
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Strength in numbers: How Jumbo-Visma and SD Worx have bossed the run-up to Tour of Flanders
The Dutch super-teams are dominating the Classics, making it look easy. With so many options, can they be stopped?
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Demi Vollering flies to Dwars door Vlaanderen win as SD Worx continue dominance
Brutal edition of Tour of Flanders warmup sees relentless attacks but Dutch super team won yet again
By Adam Becket • Published