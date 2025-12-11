'The goal is clear: to be at the back less and at the front more' – A second Tom joins Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling, itching for results

Tom Pidcock will have a British GC teammate with the same first name at Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling next season – and the new Tom is determined to follow in Pidcock’s wheel tracks and turn flashes of brilliance into consistent brilliance.

For the past three years Thomas Gloag has been riding for Visma-Lease a Bike, and the Londonder made an immediate impression with sixth place on GC in his debut race, the 2023 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. He then went on to ride and complete the Giro d’Italia as an eleventh hour call-up

A training ride crash in August 2023, however, shattered his right kneecap, and he didn’t return to competition until 11 months later. When he did, he won a stage of the Czech Tour just three days into his return, but then a fractured elbow derailed him once again. 2025 passed by with 58 race days but only a modicum of success.

It was decided that a change of environment was needed to further the 24-year-old’s career. “I had a fantastic time at Visma and there were some conversations [about staying] but they were quite clear on what they could offer me,” Gloag told Cycling Weekly.

“They have so many fantastic riders, and I think jumping across to Q36.5, a growing team that should race all three Grand Tours next year, was a better option for me.”

Gloag will not only team up once again with Pidcock who he raced with for Trinity Racing in 2020, but also with fellow VC Londres graduate Fred Wright, and his former coach Kurt Bogaerts who is now the Swiss team’s head of performance.

“Kurt stuck his neck out for me and that meant a lot,” Gloag revealed. “He and the people around him are really smart and it ended up being an easy decision.”

Reflecting on his time with Visma, Gloag said: “The best description for it is up and down. The crash that took me out for a year wasn’t ideal, but it was the best place in the world to learn the ropes because at Visma you get a masterclass in how to be a pro cyclist.

“There’s so much emphasis on the latest cutting edge thing, but the reality is the sexy stuff that is exciting to read about doesn’t contribute to a significantly better performance. The basics are 95% of the sport.

“Visma are really good at the not so sexy stuff, and it’s been the best place to learn those characteristics and traits that have become habits and will hopefully set me up for a long time in the pro peloton.”

Gloag was typically honest when analysing how he can improve in the coming years. “This last season and in 2023, I started quite strongly and finished well, but between March and September I wasn’t as competitive,” he said.

“To be off that top level for six months is a long time, and I want to be at that top level throughout the year, not just in a few small windows.

“I have to be honest and say I’ve always struggled with volume. When I went to an altitude camp with Visma in 2023, I was by far and away the worst rider. That’s probably because I’m not as trained as my age suggests – when I was a second year junior I only averaged 10 hours a week because I was more focused on school.

“My ability to handle volume has never been very good, and it’s always been my Achilles’ heel. Hopefully riding for over 900 hours this year will have boosted my physical base.”

Largely because of Pidcock’s success in 2025 that included a podium finish at the Vuelta a España, Q36.5 have secured guaranteed wildcard entries to all WorldTour events next season, including all the Grand Tours.

“I’d love to go back to a Grand Tour and it would be great to ride one at a decent level, but I’m not bothered whether it’s the Giro or a Crystal Palace crit, the main thing I want to do is ride my bike fast more consistently and be at the front of races,” Gloag said. “The goal is clear: to be at the back less and at the front more.”