'When I was young, the first thing I wanted to do was ride a bike' – Meet Lotto's British neo-pro Josh Giddings

For each article in this long-running WATT WORKS FOR ME series from Cycling Weekly's print edition , we ask a pro rider about their favourite things in training: what has helped them most in getting to where they are today. The aim is to get to the heart of the beliefs and preferences they hold dear when it comes to building form, maximising fitness and ultimately achieving results. For this edition, we speak to Josh Giddings.

How did you get into cycling?

Through my dad. He raced when he was my sort of age, and did a lot of track and cyclo-cross. When I was young, the first thing I wanted to do was ride a bike, then I started racing and progressed from there.

How have you found stepping up to pro level this year?

It’s been a lot different to what I was used to before. Last year I was still, let’s say, an amateur rider, so the races are completely different; you don’t have radios, the strategy is completely different. I did a few pro races last year which helped me make the next step a bit easier.

What’s the best training advice you’ve ever received?

Less is more. Another thing is quality over quantity, which links to less is more. Do more quality training, and you don’t have to go out and do seven hours a day. You can do a good session in three hours or less.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Profile Name: Josh Giddings

Date of birth: 20 July 2003

Height: 6ft5

Raised: Nottingham

Lives: Derbyshire

Rides for: Lotto

Best results: 1st – U23 European Championships team pursuit (2023); 4th – U23 National Time Trial Championships (2024); 8th – National Time Trial Championships (2025)

What are your favourite training sessions?

I really like endurance rides with a nice group. I live close to Derbyshire, so there are some nice roads to ride on. I normally do four to six hours, at anywhere between 230 and 260 watts, depending on the feeling.

How has your track background helped you on the road?

It’s helped me a lot in the last 5-10km of a race, especially when it’s a bunch sprint, making quick decisions. Also, positioning’s probably the biggest thing it’s given me, and alongside that, speed as well.

What type of rider are you?

At the moment, I’m still finding out what my niche is, but I’m probably leaning more towards lead-out with my track background, with the decision-making and speed. I think I can contribute a lot to our sprinters in the last couple of kilometres.

Do you follow any specific nutritional plans?

We have two nutritionists in the team, and we have an app we use on our phones. They set the plan, and we let them know how much we’ve eaten over the race and what our average watts were, then they can calculate numbers and things. It’s a brief thing. I just go off: if I’m hungry I eat a bit more.

What did you learn from your time on the Great Britain Cycling Team?

Quite a lot, actually. I did track and road, and I did my first two Tours of Britain with the national team, a lot of track races at amateur level, but I also did a UCI Track Nations Cup. I just learned how to be a full-time bike rider, really.

Quick-fire round

What’s your nickname? My friends call me Giddo.

If you could ride in one place for the rest of your life, where would it be? Derbyshire, the Peak District. Biggest inspiration? My dad, he’s always there when I need him.

Cafe stop order? An americano and a carrot cake.

Favourite hobby outside of cycling? Golf.

Best moment of your career so far? Winning the Europeans team pursuit two years ago in Portugal.

Worst moment of your career so far? Breaking my collarbone in February in my first race as a pro.

Dream race to win? Paris-Roubaix.