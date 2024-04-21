Grace Brown outsprints the favourites to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes

The FDJ-SUEZ rider finally takes the victory at La Doyenne after finishing runner-up in 2020 and 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By Joseph Lycett
published

After previously finishing in second place on two occasions at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Grace Brown took the victory at the 2024 edition of La Doyenne, as she beat several of the pre-race favourites in the sprint to the line in Liège.

The Australian rider had been part of a move that went clear following an attack by Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) on the Côte de Stockeu, as the Swiss rider drew a small group clear that would stay together until the Côte de la Redoute, where it began to fracture.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1