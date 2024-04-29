Alison Jackson sprints to Vuelta Femenina stage two victory after crashes affect race

Canadian takes win as Blanka Kata Vas moves into race lead

Alison Jackson
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Alison Jackson sprinted to victory on a crash-marred stage two of the Vuelta Femenina after a perfect leadout from Kristen Faulkner.

The EF Education-Cannondale rider out-powered Blanka Kata Vas (SD Worx-Protime) and Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ) in Moncófar to take the win, with Vas moving into the red leader's jersey as a result of bonus seconds.

