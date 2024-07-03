A quest for marginal gains: DT Swiss, Continental and Swiss Ride collaborate on a front-specific aero tyre, currently being raced at the Tour de France

A Q & A with DT Swiss about the multi-brand collaboration to find advantages in the margins

(Image credit: Tom Davidson)
Tyler Boucher
By
published

Increasingly, the cycling industry is realising the necessity of developing system-wide approaches to aerodynamics instead of looking at individual parts and cobbling them together without a thorough understanding of how they interact on the road. A good example of this in practice can be found in Formula One. Individual pieces of a car may appear less than optimally designed to move through the wind, but in concert, every bit works together to make the whole as quick as possible. 

Of course, the engineering in motorsports must take very different speeds into account and also must factor in the downforce that keeps cars on track at these speeds, which are things not applicable to cycling. The fact remains, however, that the reason these cars have success in races is because the whole is engineered in concert. In many ways, cycling lags behind in this regard. 

Freelance Writer

Tyler Boucher is a former (and occasionally still) bike racer across several disciplines. These days, he spends most of his time in the saddle piloting his children around in a cargo bike. His writing has appeared in magazines published in Europe, the UK and North America. He lives in Seattle, Washington. 

