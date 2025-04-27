Tadej Pogačar wins third Liège–Bastogne–Liège after 34 kilometre solo breakaway

The reigning World Champion launched a powerful seated acceleration on the Côte de la Redoute before riding away to victory ahead of Giulio Ciccone and Ben Healy

Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Tadej Pogačar soloed to an emphatic third Liège–Bastogne–Liège victory after attacking 34 kilometres from the finish on the Côte de la Redoute.

After winning La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday, the Slovenian launched another powerful seated move on the slopes of the decisive climb and rode away from his rivals with ease.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like