Tadej Pogačar's hat-trick, La Redoute, and Dutch delight: Five things to look out for at Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025

The oldest professional bike race in the world takes place this Sunday – here's how to watch, who to watch, and what to watch out for

Grace Brown wins LBL 2024
The now retired Grace Brown (left) won the women's Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Sunday 27 April
Distance: 252km
Start: 10:50 BST
Finish: 15:10 BST

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes
Sunday 27 April
Distance: 152.9km
Start: 12:45 BST
Finish: 16:40 BST

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.