Tom Dumoulin still plans to continue cycling career next year
The Dutch star was knocked from his bike by a driver, which spoiled his World Championship ambitions
Tom Dumoulin still plans to continue his racing career, and even potentially target another Grand Tour, despite his season-ending training crash.
Jumbo-Visma rider Dumoulin took an indefinite mental health break from racing earlier this year, unsure if he wanted to continue his racing career.
But the Dutch star returned to competition in June in emphatic style, winning his first race, the Dutch national time trial championships, and going on to win silver in the Olympic TT in Tokyo.
Dumoulin, winner of the 2017 Giro d'Italia, then turned his attention to the World Championships, hoping for another shot a glory in the Flanders-hosted event later this month.
Earlier this week, news emerged that Dumoulin had been forced to withdraw from the Worlds after he was knocked off his bike by a driver while training, suffering a broken wrist which put a premature end to his season.
Jumbo-Visma sports director Merijn Zeeman was one of the first to hear about Dumoulin’s injuries, as the rider text him on the day of the fall telling him he would not be racing the Worlds.
Zeeman told Dutch news outlet AD: “In the time trial at the World Championships, Tom was certainly a medal candidate.
“I was confident that Tom would have a good autumn and lay a foundation for next year.”
But despite the setback, which is added to a long list of illnesses and injuries that have hampered Dumoulin over the last three years, Zeeman says the 30-year-old will continue racing next year, and may even target another Grand Tour.
“Tom hasn’t become a different rider,” Zeeman said. “His qualities are still the same as before. He remains a very good climber with a devastating time trial.”
>>> Mark Cavendish explains mid-race frustration to viewers during Tour of Britain breakaway
“As a one-day rider, he can play a role in finals at times, but the most important remain stage races. I think he will definitely try another Grand Tour as well. The main difference is that Tom has to think carefully about when he wants to be good and how he works towards it. He may drive a few fewer races and some races for the team or someone else."
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
