'Maybe I'll chase the GC at Grand Tours again,' says Tom Dumoulin as he makes comeback at Tour de Suisse
The Dutchman returns to racing in Switzerland and eyes up either of the two time trials
By Jonny Long
Tom Dumoulin says he may turn his attention once more to the general classification of the Grand Tours, after taking a break from racing, but that he could also focus on other goals or retire as a rider altogether.
"The problem over the last three years was that I lost the pleasure in the job and racing. I had forgotten what I liked and didn't like," Dumoulin told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad before the start of the Tour de Suisse, where he is making his return to cycling.
"Now I know that again. This period without racing taught me a lot. I know again what kind of rider Tom Dumoulin is. What follows after Tokyo I don't know yet. Maybe it will be chasing classifications in Grand Tours again. Maybe I want to set other goals, or maybe I don't want to be a rider at all anymore."
Dumoulin won't be targeting the GC in Switzerland but does have an eye on the two time trials as he looks to build towards the time trial event at the Tokyo Olympics.
>>> Transfer rumour mill 2022: Vincenzo Nibali to Deceuninck - Quick-Step? Rohan Dennis to UAE Team Emirates?
"These time trials will make me a bit wiser. Although you can't compare these time trials with the ones in Tokyo, that doesn't really matter, I see these time trials more as a test to realise what I need to work on," Dumoulin said.
"I am not here to kill myself, but to have a good week of racing in the legs. You shouldn't forget that I have only trained for a month."
"Although I have to say that I was shocked when I got back on my bike for the first time after a few months of no training. After two weeks, I did a test and was surprised by the result. The talent has certainly not disappeared. That is also the reason why I have made the Tokyo Olympics a goal."
As for the struggles with his mental health, Dumoulin has little advice for other athletes going through the same thing, although feels taking his break was definitely the correct decision.
"Of course I am not alone. There are many top athletes and certainly also non-top athletes who struggle with themselves, but I don't want to present myself as a role model.
"I have no advice for others. Each person can figure that out for themselves. During the training camp in Livigno, I certainly found the love of cycling again. I was in a deep place before. Besides the mental difficulties I was so overtrained that I was not healthy either. As soon as I took some rest, I felt better. When I got back on the bike, I felt that as a rider I was not ready yet – I still have that feeling now."
-
-
Tour de Suisse 2021 start list: List of riders for the 85th edition of the Swiss stage race
List of riders taking part in the 2021 Tour de Suisse (June 06-13)
By Cycling Weekly •
-
'I'd love to finish it off,' says Richie Porte after taking Critérium du Dauphiné lead
Richie Porte was the strongest of the GC guys as he attacked on stage seven to take the race lead
By Jonny Long •
-
Tour de Suisse 2021 start list: List of riders for the 85th edition of the Swiss stage race
List of riders taking part in the 2021 Tour de Suisse (June 06-13)
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Richard Carapaz leads Ineos Grenadiers at Tour de Suisse as team finalises Tour de France squad
The British team is currently deep into preparation for the biggest goal of the season
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tom Dumoulin: 'In recent years I have become a little lost'
The former world time trial champion says the Olympics are "project in which I can lose myself completely"
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tom Dumoulin will return to racing next month after taking a break from cycling career
It was unclear if Dumoulin would ever return to competition, but Jumbo-Visma have confirmed their Dutch Grand Tour is back
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Marcel Kittel: I hope Tom Dumoulin finds the answers he needs
The German sprinter similarly took a break from cycling in May 2019, retiring a few months later
By Jonny Long •
-
'For too long I've felt a lot of pressure to perform': Tom Dumoulin on his decision to step back from cycling
Team-mate Wout van Aert has also said the decision is less surprising to him than has been to the outside world
By Jonny Long •
-
Tom Dumoulin to take break from cycling career
The Dutchman told Jumbo-Visma of his decision at their training camp last night
By Jonny Long •
-
Tom Dumoulin on return to the cobbled Classics: ‘Wout van Aert is our leader, but anything can happen in the final'
Tom Dumoulin is relishing the opportunity to return to the cobbled Classics in 2021, as the Grand Tour star shakes up his early season.
By Alex Ballinger •