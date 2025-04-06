'It's scary to see how much better he is' - Tadej Pogačar conquers all at the Tour of Flanders

The world champion won by a minute after a decisive attack on the Oude Kwaremont

Tadej Pogačar on the Oude Kwaremont at the 2025 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

It wasn't if Tadej Pogačar would attack on his own at the Tour of Flanders, but when. The world champion has a habit of going solo to famous wins, and so it proved on Sunday at the Tour of Flanders, his second, but it was not simple.

Just as in 2023, it was the third and final time at the Oude Kwaremont with 17km to go that proved decisive, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider escaping to victory after a brutal attack, and he ended up winning by a minute.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

