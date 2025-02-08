'I wasn’t the most talented, but I’d leave no stone unturned': Dani Rowe on her sporting dad's career influence

The London 2012 gold medallist and her biathlete father talk to Chris Marshall-Bell about their similarities and differences

Dani Rowe and her dad Trevor King admire her gold medal
(Image credit: Future)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in Features

She may have won gold as part of Britain’s team pursuit squad in the 2012 London Olympics, but Dani Rowe (née King) wasn’t the first athlete from her family to appear in the Games. Her father Trevor King represented GB at the 1984 and 1988 Winter Olympics in biathlon, which combines cross-country skiing with shooting. Introduced to the sport in the late Seventies while in the army, Trevor spent a decade competing on the international circuit. His best result was 15th in a World Cup round in 1985. For a competitor hailing from a non-Alpine nation, he was exceptional.

After retiring following the Calgary Olympics in 1988, Trevor worked as a police officer for 23 years and has also worked in management for operations and building companies. He and his wife Lynn have two daughters, Dani and Sarah. Dani, now 34, competed on the road until 2018, when she wrapped up her career with a bronze in the Commonwealth Games road race. She is married to former Continental-level racer Matt Rowe, and the couple have two children. For this ‘Meet the Maker’, we wanted to know how much of Trevor’s endurance talent was passed on to Dani. Let’s meet them.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1