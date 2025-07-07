'If we're going that far around, why don't we just go the whole hog' – One record down, one to go as father-son duo cycle the globe

George and Josh Kohler are aiming to become the first ever father and son to ride around the world, and to complete the longest father-son ride

Round the world father son challenge George Josh Kohler
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

If good things come in threes, perhaps tough things do as well, as father-son round-the-world duo George and Josh Kohler found out in Uzbekistan just a few days ago.

They had successfully avoided climbing in the worst of the heat by setting out in the darkness of early morning. Nevertheless they still had to take on a triumvirate of bikepacking foes: major climb, unplanned major distance, and a closed hotel.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

</