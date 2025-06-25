'I’m growing way more on this trip than I ever would in an office' - One man’s 1500km bike ride from Madrid to Glastonbury on the trail of Neil Young

Content creator Ollie White is on the last leg of his journey after a month of bike packing

Man cycles on a bike on a road
(Image credit: Ollie White)
By
published

It’s raining hard against the Devonshire countryside when I speak to Ollie White. He’s calling me from the shelter of a bus stop framed by patchwork hills and angry grey clouds - but Ollie is all delight. It’s his last full day of cycling from Madrid to the Glastonbury Festival.

This, Ollie’s first ever multi-day adventure, started five weeks ago in sunny Madrid. In a whirl of house moves, job terminations and frenzied farewells to friends, he packed his essentials onto his Kona Rove gravel bike and set off on his first stretch out of the city North-East to Guadalajara.

