‘It’s a terrible idea and it’s really hard’ - Comedian becomes the first person to cover the US coast-to-coast on a BMX bike

Sebastian Fowler covered 3333 miles across 11 states in 80 days pedaling a 20-inch BMX bike loaded with 27 kilos of gear

Sebastian Fowler
(Image credit: Sebastian Fowler)
Caroline Dezendorf's avatar
By
published

Most people train to ride across the United States. They spend many months preparing and thousands of dollars on gear to comfortably tackle the 5,000-kilometre journey. But Sebastian Fowler isn't like most people. The 31-year-old stand-up comedian is currently making his way from San Diego, California, to New York City, New York, on his BMX bike. He’s not in it for the bragging rights, the fitness or the self-discovery. He’s pedalling the 3,333 miles as part of a cross-country comedy tour. And while he’s at it, he’s raising funds for get more kids on BMX bikes.

“You might laugh at this,” Fowler said. “But when I thought about riding across America, I figured it was about 3,000 miles. So, I rode my bike downtown from my house in Ocean Beach to downtown San Diego. That was about 10 miles. And I thought, if I do that 300 times, that’s the whole trip. And that’s the mentality I went into this with.”

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1