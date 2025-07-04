No aero bars, no problem: Montrealer conquers Olympic triathlon on a bike share bike

“Now that I have done one race with a Bixi, I cannot do a race with a ‘normal’ bike,” says Nicolas Malguy after completing the Mont-Tremblant Ironman 5150

Nicolas Malguy of Montreal raced an Ironman on a Bixi bike share bike
(Image credit: Nicolas Malguy)
Kristin Jenny's avatar
By
published

Triathletes have a reputation for being obsessive when it comes to having the flashiest, most aerodynamic bikes available, complete with aero extensions, deep dish wheels and, of course, all-carbon everything.

And while the saying “aero is everything” might as well be the unofficial motto of triathlon, every so often you’ll come across an athlete who couldn’t care less about what bike they’re riding or their coefficient of aerodynamic drag (CdA).

